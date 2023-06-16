2023 NBA Draft: 3 Potential Sleepers to Watch by SportsGrid 58 minutes ago

As the 2023 NBA Draft approaches, the buzz surrounding the top prospects continues to build. However, every year, there are also sleepers, talented players who don’t receive the same attention as the marquee names but have the potential to make an impact at the next level.

Here are three possible draftees who could wind up being pleasant surprises.

F Bilal Coulibaly – Metropolitans 92

While Victor Wembanyama will go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly has also caught the eye of NBA scouts. After opening the 2022-23 season with the Mets’ 92 under-21 team, Coulibaly was promoted to the senior club, where he has been a key contributor. Standing 6’8, with a 7’2 wingspan, the 18-year-old forward boasts an enticing combination of size and athleticism. Although still quite raw, Coulibaly has flashed considerable upside at both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Saint-Cloud native covers tremendous ground and showcases good instincts and energy. Offensively, Coulibaly can put the ball on the floor, hit spot-up threes, and is a deceptive playmaker. While the sample size against top competition is small, Coulibaly could be a lottery-level talent.

G D’Moi Hodge – Missouri

A quintessential three-and-D prospect, D’Moi Hodge should be on the radar for many teams in the second round or as a priority undrafted free-agent signing. Hodge shone in his lone season at Missouri, averaging 14.7 points on 47.7% shooting, including 40% from three-point range. The Tortola native is a disruptive defender with quick hands, as evidenced by his 5.1 steal percentage this past season. At 24, Hodge may have relatively less room for growth, but his ability to consistently knock down shots while being a menace defensively is valuable in today’s NBA.

G Justin Powell – Washington State

Justin Powell’s greatest asset is his elite shooting ability, knocking down 42.6% of his threes this past season while playing for Washington State. At 6’6, the 22-year-old wing possesses good size and has the length to get his shot over most defenders at his position. His scoring numbers won’t wow you (10.4 PPG), but Powell is a valuable floor spacer who rarely takes bad shots. In addition to his three-point prowess, Powell knows how to move the ball and makes good decisions, averaging less than a turnover in nearly 34 minutes per game. The Kentucky native has some defensive question marks, which will likely be the key to cracking a club’s rotation. Look for Powell to possibly hear his name called in the second round.