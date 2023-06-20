2023 NBA Draft Top 10 Prospects by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

1. Victor Wembanyama – C | 7’2″, 210 lbs. | 19.4 years old |Metropolitans 92 (France)

A surefire lock to be selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama is potentially the best prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He can do anything and everything on the basketball court and will look to join the budding era of international superstars within the NBA.

2. Scoot Henderson – PG | 6’2″, 195 lbs. | 19.4 years old | G League Ignite

Most years, Henderson would be in the running to be a first-overall pick. He has a massive frame for a guard with incredible explosiveness around the rim, get-by speed, and high-level vision. He already has two years of professional experience at 19 years old after becoming the youngest G League player in history.

3. Brandon Miller – SF | 6’9″, 200 lbs. | 20.6 years old | Alabama

Miller has some off-court questions, but his talent is undeniable. His height and length and his elite shooting make him a plug-and-play at the next level. Watch his 41-point performance against South Carolina, and it’s easy to see why Miller is widely considered the top collegiate prospect in the country.

4. Cam Whitmore – SF | 6’7″, 235 lbs. | 18.9 years old | Villanova

Whitmore has shot up mock drafts throughout the spring after putting on impressive workouts with various NBA teams. He’s got a score-first mentality when he steps on the court and could turn into the top pure scorer from this class in a handful of seasons.

5. Amen Thompson – PG/SG | 6’7″, 215 lbs. | 20.4 years old | City Reapers (Overtime Elite)

The first of the Thompson twins, Amen may be the best playmaker in the class. He uses his athleticism to drive the lane, collapse the defense, and find open teammates with ridiculous passing angles. If he can develop a jump shot, he could become the steal of the lottery.

6. Ausar Thompson – SG | 6’7″, 220 lbs. | 20.4 years old | City Reapers (Overtime Elite)

Ausar’s strength comes in scoring, where he feels comfortable off-ball as a dynamic scoring shooting guard that can get it done in many ways. He’s also a better defender than Amen, seldom allowing his assignment to get past him from the perimeter with his advanced lateral quickness.

7. Jarace Walker – SF/PF | 6’8″, 250 lbs. | 19.8 years old | Houston

Don’t let Jarace Walker’s burley build fool you; he’s one of the most graceful big men in the class. He can take you off the dribble, post you up, or hammer it in your face. His combination of brute force, soft touch, and footwork make him a unique prospect and an intriguing pick with an outside chance at going top five.

8. Anthony Black – PG/SG | 6’7″, 210 lbs. | 19.4 years old | Arkansas

Black is a bonafide stat sheet stuffer, averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in his lone season at Arkansas. He’s got great movement for a 6’7″ guard, and while he lacks athleticism, no movement goes to waste. The NBA’s superstars have never felt less explosive than they do now, and Black should fit the mold perfectly.

9. Gradey Dick – SG | 6’7″, 205 lbs. | 19.6 years old | Kansas

One of the best shooters in the draft, Gradey Dick, will give NBA defenders hell with his off-ball movement. Whether it’s backdoor cuts or coming off multiple screens to let his 40-percent three-point jump shot fly, guarding Dick is a total nightmare and may help him become an NBA starter sooner than most.

10. Dereck Lively – Duke | 7’1″, 230 lbs. | 19.3 years old | Duke

Ranked second in the 2022 high school recruiting class, Lively struggled at Duke out of the gate but finished the season strong and maintained a spot in the draft’s top ten. He showed he could be an elite big-man defender in the back half of the season, averaging three blocks per game in Duke’s final 18 contests.