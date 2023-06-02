2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic Juiced, Murray, Adebayo Rise by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The NBA Finals saw Game 1 with the Denver Nuggets besting the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic played a big role in that and continues as a favorite to win Finals MVP.

Check out the odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Nikola Jokic -470 (Prior to Game 1: -340)

Nikola Jokic remains a big favorite to capture NBA Finals MVP, which correlates with the Denver Nuggets also being a sizable favorite to win their first NBA championship. Would it surprise anyone to note that Jokic had another standout performance in Game 1 against the Miami Heat? Probably not. The Joker had another triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. With his ability to control the game and contribute in so many different ways, Jokic continues to be a large favorite to take home NBA Finals MVP, getting bet down after Game 1 from -340 to -470.

2. Jimmy Butler +800 (Prior to Game 1: +430)

Jimmy Butler has been impactful in so many ways during the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals. There’s a reason he holds the nickname “Playoff Jimmy,” and he’s held true to that in the postseason, leading the way. Game 1 of the Finals against the Nuggets wasn’t a performance to remember for Butler, though, who scored just 13 points over 37 minutes. If Miami wants to add to its collection of NBA titles, Butler will need to be more aggressive on offense. With Butler struggling to find his rhythm in Game 1, he saw his odds double.

3. Jamal Murray +1000 (Prior to Game 1: +1200)

Jamal Murray has continued to be a dominant scorer for the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs. His strong ability to create shots and his overall explosiveness when driving the hoop is something that has taken his game to a star level. Murray kept his exceptional playoff run going in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, where he poured in 26 points on 50% shooting. Murray struggled from beyond the arc and was just 2-for-7, meaning if he can find that stroke again, he has the ability to really skyrocket up the odds board. After Game 1, Murray saw his odds rise from +1200 to +1000.

4. Bam Adebayo +1800 (Prior to Game 1: +4000)

Bam Adebayo has been a big two-way presence for the Miami Heat. Even though the Heat lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals by double-digits, it wasn’t because of a lack of effort from Miami’s big man. Adebayo was impactful at both ends of the court, but especially offensively, tallying a team-high 26 points. Adebayo also added 13 boards, leading to a sizable increase in his odds from +4000 to +1800.

5. (Tie) Caleb Martin +15000 (Prior to Game 1: +6500)

Caleb Martin has emerged as a very talented player for the Miami Heat in their run. He had a real coming-out party in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, which now has him cracking the top 5 odds. After shooting the lights out against Boston, Martin wasn’t able to carry the same swagger over into Game 1 against the Nuggets. Martin tallied just three points and was 1-for-7 from the floor. If Miami has hopes of winning this series, Martin will need to be a lot better. His odds plummeted with his lackluster Game 1, falling from +6500 to +15000.

5. (Tie) Michael Porter Jr. +15000 (Prior to Game 1: +13000)

Michael Porter Jr. brings a lot to the table on both ends of the court for the Denver Nuggets. He’s a sharp shooting, three-point threat on any given possession, and he’s done a nice job of not trying to do too much during the 2023 postseason. Game 1 of the NBA Finals saw Porter Jr. put up a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but with other players standing out more and being more impactful, his odds actually dropped from +13000 to +15000.

There are still other candidates that have potential, but all have odds longer than +28000.

