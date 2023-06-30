2023 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Miami Heat by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Every year, we talk about a few unknown players who become productive pieces for the Miami Heat. Events like next week’s NBA 2K24 Summer League are a significant reason why the Heat are always looking to evaluate talent.

Ahead of next week’s action, we rank the three players you need to watch from the Heat in Vegas.

1. Jaime Jaquez (No. 18 Overall)

Jaquez is a versatile talent who’s found a suitable home with the Heat. While he may not dominate in any single area, he excels in virtually every facet of the game. Seeing his NBA career span a decade or more wouldn’t be surprising.

2. Nikola Jovic (No. 27 Overall in 2022)

Jovic spent most of last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate, and hasn’t met the Heat’s expectations. Entering his second year, there is plenty of time to turn it around, but a solid showing in this year’s Summer League would go a long way for his standing within the organization.

3. Orlando Robinson (Undrafted in 2022)

Die-hard Heat fans should know who Robinson is as he got a bit of work last season, notching 31 appearances and averaging 3.7 points per game. He’s a seven-footer that proved he could step out and shoot threes during his time at Fresno State while providing the hustle and athleticism that defines Heat culture.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.