2023 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Home to one of the best front offices in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have plenty of top-tier players at this year’s Summer League. The likes of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and plenty more will be on display in Las Vegas as the team hopes to return to the playoffs in 2023-24.

We rank the three players you need to watch on the hardwood in Vegas.

1. Chet Holmgren (No. 2 Overall in 2022)

Outside this year’s top three of Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson, Chet Holmgren may be the must-watch player at this year’s Summer League. After missing all of his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, he’s hoping to make a limited return next week and showcase his skills after dominating in 2022, setting a record for most blocks in a Summer League game with six.

2. Jalen Williams (No. 12 Overall in 2022)

Jalen Williams will be the best player at this year’s Summer League. The 6’6″ shooting guard scored 14.1 points per game and shot 52.1 percent from the floor while doing so. He is the epitome of efficiency, rarely making mistakes with the ball in his hands. He could be budding into a big-time player for the Thunder, and an All-Star appearance may not be too far away.

3. Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 Overall in 2022)

Dieng struggled a bit in his rookie season with the Thunder, but he had some flashes that showed fans his potential. This offseason will be crucial to his development, and he will hopefully break out in the next few seasons as a member of Oklahoma City’s strengthened rotation.

