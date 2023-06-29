2024 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Denver Nuggets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

It’s a quick turnaround for the defending NBA Champions as the Denver Nuggets prepare for next week’s Salt Lake Summer League. As we prepare for the Nuggets to take the floor for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, we rank the three best players on their Summer League roster.

1. Christian Braun (No. 21 Overall in 2022)

Braun might be the second-best player at this year’s Summer League. The team’s choice to have him on this roster is slightly puzzling, especially given their season just ended a few weeks ago. The rookie emerged as a key contributor to the team’s win in Game 3 over the Miami Heat in the Finals, scoring 15 points on seven-for-eight from the floor.

2. Julian Strawther (No. 29 Overall)

Strawther is a classic 3-and-D specialist, with a 40-percent conversion rate from beyond the arc last season and length that can disrupt almost any matchup he faces. He isn’t likely to develop into the next superstar in the NBA, but he could become a solid rotational piece for the Nuggets in the near future.

3. Jalen Pickett (No. 32 Overall)

This landing spot for Pickett is a match made in heaven. The Siena and Penn State product loves to post up on smaller guards, utilizing his elite game sense and high IQ to take advantage by either dishing it to his teammates or creating his own look. Don’t be shocked if Pickett becomes the breakout star at this year’s Summer League.

