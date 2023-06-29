2024 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Los Angeles Lakers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Although the Lakers may only have another year or two to capitalize on their NBA championship window, there is plenty of young talent to get excited about in Los Angeles. First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino headlines the team’s Summer League roster, while a few other players will be intriguing to watch in Salt Lake City next week. We rank the three best players on the squad ahead of the action.

1. Jalen Hood-Schifino (No. 17 Overall)

After a successful freshman season at Indiana, it was one-and-done for Hood-Schifino with the Hoosiers. His draft stock soared during the offseason after many saw the methodical ability in his game through his highlights, playing a similar style to the slow-moving guards that dominate today’s game, such as Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic.

2. Max Christie (No. 35 Overall in 2022)

Christie appeared in 41 games for the Lakers last season but still looks like a project with some untapped potential. Los Angeles chose to send him to this year’s Summer League, where he should flourish with over 500 minutes of NBA action under his belt. Lakers fans hope to see some improvement in Christie’s game in Salt Lake City.

3. Maxwell Lewis (No. 40 Overall)

Lewis was a mid-major superstar at Pepperdine and may have gone earlier in the draft if he was from a more notable program. He’ll get his first chance to truly display his skills on a national stage as he’ll battle it out for a roster spot with the 17-time NBA Champions.

