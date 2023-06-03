3 Moves the Hawks Need to Make to Win the 2024 Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Competitive windows open and close quickly in today’s NHL. The once-powerful Chicago Blackhawks reigned atop the league for years, riding Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and Duncan Keith en route to three Stanley Cup victories over six seasons.

And just like that, the dynasty years feel like a distant memory.

The Blackhawks have languished over the past few seasons, compiling a 78-116-26 record since the 2020-21 campaign and finishing no better than sixth in their division. That fall from grace was punctuated by a .360 winning percentage this season, with Chicago accumulating its fewest wins in an 82-game since 2005-06.

Although they weren’t the worst team in the NHL, the Hawks drew the lucky combination of lottery balls and were awarded the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. That kickstarts their rebuild, but there’s still plenty of work to be done if the Blackhawks want to take home the 2023-24 Stanley Cup.

Draft Connor Bedard

Not to state the obvious, but drafting Connor Bedard is the first step to expediting the Hawks’ restoration. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Chicago was enamored with Russian phenom Matvei Michkov. So much so that it wasn’t a slam dunk that Bedard would be the first name selected in the upcoming NHL Draft. The basketball analogy is oddly appropriate, as anyone drafted ahead of Bedard would be synonymous with Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan.

Bedard is the next generational talent. Like Alexander Ovechkin with the Washington Capitals, Sidney Crosby with the Pittsburgh Penguins, or Connor McDavid with the Edmonton Oilers, Bedard will rejuvenate the franchise and be an immediate impact player in Chicago.

The Hawks’ brass doesn’t deserve much credit for their recent accomplishments. But not taking Bedard would be the salt in a festering wound.

Build a New Top-Six

Of course, more work must be done than simply drafting the best player available. Chicago ended the season as the worst offensive team in the NHL. The Blackhawks attempted the fewest scoring and high-danger chances, yielding the worst expected goals-for. After the departure of Kane, the top-six forwards imploded, and the rest of the team fell apart. Step two is attracting new talent to replenish the forward corps.

Skating next to Bedard could be the ace up Chicago’s sleeve that helps them sign a coveted free agent. This year’s class has a healthy mix of proven veterans and reclamation projects that could reverse Chicago’s fortunes. Max Domi, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, and Jonathan Drouin are just a few top-end players available to the Blackhawks via free agency.

Moreover, the team enters the offseason with the second-most cap space. That could be used to lure the top free agents or to broker deals for other franchises who need to shed salary. Depending on the assets returning, the Hawks could try fining another first-round draft pick to insulate Bedard.

Also, we can’t look past potential trades in the open market. Former highly-touted players such as Brock Boeser or Kailer Yamamoto have emerged as potential trade targets. Buying low on a player of that ilk could tilt the balances in Chicago’s favor.

Find a Netminder

Solidifying the blue paint with a competent NHL goaltender is necessary for the Blackhawks. Granted, it’s a mission easier said than done. Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock split time as the team’s primary goaltenders, and neither is fit for the starter’s role. If the Blackhawks want to get serious about winning, it’s time to bring in an above-average netminder.

These issues aren’t limited to this year’s goalies. Since 2020, the Hawks have compiled the ninth-worst save percentage and sixth-most goals against, highlighting an oversight in the team building they continue to overlook.

Mrazek is under contract for one more season and has thrived as a backup throughout his career. However, he’s not cut out for the starter’s gig. Whether a top prospect is ready to step into the limelight or the Hawks need to acquire a starter from another franchise, Chicago needs to take goaltending seriously.

The right combination of offseason moves could make the Blackhawks an immediate contender.