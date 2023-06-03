AL Central Odds Update: Twins Bet Down, Guardians Drop by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are hanging onto a lead atop the tight AL Central, but multiple teams are still in the running for the division crown.

We’ll dive into each team’s odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central with a record of 31-27. Minnesota continues to be the only team in the AL Central that boasts positive underlying numbers, with a +48 run differential. They hold a 3.5-game lead over the Tigers for the top spot in the division and continue to see their odds get bet down to win the crown from -270 to -550. There’s no value in recommending buying into Minnesota’s current price, especially when you factor in that they haven’t separated themselves enough to pay that much juice on their number.

After surprising in 2022 and winning the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The reason they’re hanging around isn’t because of their strong play but more so the lack of teams separating themselves from the pack in the AL Central. Cleveland is just 5.5 games back in the AL Central, despite sitting seven games under .500. This team can put things together and go on a run, but some things surrounding this squad might make bettors hesitate. Still, the Guardians have seen their odds to win the AL Central drop off from +360 to +650 over the last week, and we like that price.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox over the past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. Despite that, the White Sox are 11 games below .500 and 7.5 games back of the AL Central-leading Twins. It’s frustrating to continue thinking about what this team can do if they put the pieces together. Still, they’re slowly running out of time, and so is the oddsmakers’ patience with them, considering they went from +1000 to +1900.

With the AL Central currently being very close as the end of May closes in, it’s interesting to note that despite the Detroit Tigers sitting in second place at 26-29, they boast the fourth-shortest odds to win the division. With no team in the AL Central really streaking or doing enough to separate, the Tigers hold some value worth considering after their odds dropped to win the division from +1700 to +2100.

The Kansas City Royals are continuing their path toward a complete rebuild. It still appears it’ll be multiple seasons before they compete for the AL Central again. With the Royals sitting 23 games below .500 on the campaign, it’s hardly a shock to the system that they’ve seen their odds to win the AL Central drop from +21000 to +24000.

