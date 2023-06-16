AL Central Odds Update: Twins Rising, Guardians Lurking by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams are on their heels.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central with a record of 35-34. No team in the AL Central besides Minnesota has a record above .500, while the Twins remain the only team of the five to have a positive run differential at +40. The division continues to be Minnesota’s to lose, but this looks similar to last year. Minnesota held the division lead for sizable portions of the regular season but didn’t come out on top. Still, the Twins saw their odds of winning the AL Central bet down from -250 to -360, even after dropping six of ten games over the last week.

After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The Guardians’ pitching has been fine but will need to be better moving forward, considering how much the team struggles to find offense. Even with the Guardians’ inconsistencies, they are only 2.5 games back of the Twins for the lead in the AL Central. Cleveland has a 6-4 record over their last ten games but has seen their odds drop from +300 to +380.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox’s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. It’s hard to believe that the White Sox are with a struggling 30-40 record through 70 games but only sit 5.5 games back of the division lead. The White Sox have the talent to go on a run, but this group must prove capable of that. Chicago has seen their odds to win the AL Central fall from +850 last week to +1300 on June 16.

The Detroit Tigers sat in second place for a large chunk of this season, but that’s not the case for the second week in a row. Still, the Tigers aren’t out of the running in the AL Central, considering they sit just six games behind the division-leading Twins. Detroit has won just two of their last ten games, leading to their odds of winning the AL Central to drop from +3000 to +5000.

The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling, there’s no reason to discuss their odds further. They sit at +25000 with a dismal 18-50 record after losing nine straight games.

AL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team AL Central Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Minnesota Twins -360 850 2000 Cleveland Guardians 380 4500 10000 Chicago White Sox 1300 10000 25000 Detroit Tigers 5000 50000 50000 Kansas City Royals 25000 50000 100000

Check out more MLB coverage on SportsGrid.