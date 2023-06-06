AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: McClanahan, Valdez Both Rising by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of MLB’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives Tampa a chance to win and continues to improve after each passing start.

McClanahan has been the definition of consistency, and he’s continued to be listed as the odds-on favorite to win the AL Cy Young. After throwing a gem against the Boston Red Sox, McClanahan once again saw his odds to win the AL Cy Young bet down from +360 to +310.

Last Start: June 5 @ Boston Red Sox (6IP, 5H, 1ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 10 vs. Texas Rangers

2. Gerrit Cole +550 (Last week: +500)

You better not forget about a veteran in Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

After a pair of lackluster starts to end May, Cole started June on a positive note, which saw him pitch six innings and allow just one earned run against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. Even with the recent quality start that Cole put together, he saw his odds take a slight hit, dropping from +500 to +550.

Last Start: June 3 @ Los Angeles Dodgers (6IP, 4H, 1ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 9 vs. Boston Red Sox

3. Framber Valdez +750 (Last week: +1200)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the last few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation now and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

Valdez has really found his groove since the beginning of May, where he’s made six starts and has only allowed more than two earned runs in once. He was flat-out dominant against the Los Angeles Angels the last time he took the hill, and with the consistency he’s provided, he’s seen his odds bet down from +1200 to +750.

Last Start: June 2 vs. Los Angeles Angels (7IP, 5H, 0ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 8 @ Toronto Blue Jays

It’s not just at the plate that Shohei Ohtani brings his elite presence, but also on the bump. Ohtani is one of the most electric starters in the game and has continued to pitch like a Cy Young capable arm in 2023 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani had one of his worst outings last week against the Houston Astros, which saw him give up five earned runs over six innings. Prior to that, Ohtani had combined to allow just a pair of runs over his last two starts. With the recent thumping he took on the bump though, Ohtani has seen his odds slide from +700 to +900.

Last Start: June 2 @ Houston Astros (6IP, 9H, 5ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 9 vs. Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with a strong rotation, and a big reason for that is the consistency Kevin Gausman has given them from the top. That’s carried over into 2023, and he’s been very strong through two months of the year.

The Blue Jays right-hander is coming off one of his most dominant outings of the year, which saw him pitch into the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while striking out 11 batters. Gausman has now allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts, leading to his odds rising into the top five at +1100.

Last Start: June 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6 2/3IP, 5H, 0ER, 11SO)

Next Start: June 6 vs. Houston Astros

Top 5 AL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays 310 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees 550 Framber Valdez Houston Astros 750 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels 900 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays 1100

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB picks.