AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Valdez Chasing Down McClanahan by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB picks.

One of baseball’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives Tampa a chance to win and continues to improve after each passing start.

McClanahan is still looking for his first career Cy Young award and continues to be the pack leader as the end of June looms. McClanahan owns a spectacular 11-1 record, paired with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts. The Rays lefty remains the odds-on favorite after getting bet down from +260 to +250, but he finds himself with some stiff competition rising in the ranks.

Last Start: June 16 @ San Diego Padres (6 2/3 IP, 3H, 1ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 22 vs. Kansas City Royals

2. Framber Valdez +300 (Last week: +600)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the last few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

In four of Valdez’s last five starts, he’s allowed one earned run of less, which has helped him continue rising on the odds board. The powerful left-hander saw his odds cut in half over the last week after a dominant showing against the Washington Nationals, going from +600 to +300.

Last Start: June 14 vs. Washington Nationals (7IP, 5H, 1ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 20 vs. New York Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with a strong rotation, and a big reason for that is the consistency Kevin Gausman has given them from the top. That’s carried over into 2023, and he’s been solid for over two months of the year.

Besides one poor showing against the Minnesota Twins, Gausman hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last eight starts. The consistency he’s brought to the top of the Blue Jays rotation is unmatched, leading to his odds of winning the American League Cy Young rising from +1000 to +700.

Last Start: June 16 @ Texas Rangers (6IP, 4H, 1ER, 4SO)

Next Start: June 21 @ Miami Marlins

4. Gerrit Cole +850 (Last week: +600)

You better not forget about veteran Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

Even though Cole has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last three starts, he’s continued to see his odds drop every week. Cole still boasts a solid 2.75 ERA, yet his odds dropped from +600 to +850 over the last week. What will it take for Cole to regain his spot in the top three?

Last Start: June 14 @ New York Mets (6IP, 4H, 1ER, 8SO)

Next Start: June 20 vs. Seattle Mariners

Ever since the Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, he’s delivered as a legitimate ace for the club. Castillo gives the Mariners a headliner in a rotation that was looking for one and proved insanely valuable again in 2023.

After a rough patch in the middle of May, Castillo has completely turned around his season and has once again been one of the best arms in baseball. Since May 22, Castillo has only allowed three earned runs once and has allowed one or less in three of his five starts. As a result, he’s back in the mix to win the AL Cy Young at +1000.

Last Start: June 14 vs. Miami Marlins (5 2/3 IP, 2H, 2ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 21 @ New York Yankees

Top 5 AL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.