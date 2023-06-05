AL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Ohtani Juiced, Semien Enters Fold by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

MLB’s American League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP, headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Below, we’ll look into the top five using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

When considering a player’s value to a team, it’s tough to match what Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani brings. Ohtani’s ability on the mound and at the plate is second to none, and his impact is felt on both sides immensely.

Ohtani has mashed 15 home runs, tallied 41 RBI, and a .885 OPS. In addition to the solid numbers at the dish, the dual-threat superstar has also put together a 5-2 record on the bump over 12 starts, paired with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts. Ohtani continues to be a star on the mound and as a batter, leading to his odds again rising from -125 to -145.

Looking to win his second straight MVP, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is again in the conversation. Judge is tasked with playing an integral role in New York’s offense, and he’s started to deliver as May is set to conclude.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, at least for his standards, Judge is right back on track, especially in the home run category. The big outfielder has compiled 19 long balls in 2023, along with a sparkling 1.078 OPS. There’s a lot to like about the numbers that the reigning AL MVP has put forth in 2023, and he can continue to improve with each passing month as he has to this point. There’s value in his price at +550.

The Houston Astros are loaded on offense, and one of their biggest weapons continues to be Yordan Alvarez. The big slugger has once again been a productive machine in Houston and a force in driving in runs. He sits in a tie for the lead league in RBI with 51.

Along with his impressive RBI totals, Alvarez has a powerful .958 OPS, which has put him in the conversation to win American League MVP. If he continues on this tremendous offensive pace, oddsmakers will have no choice but to raise his odds. For now, Alvarez holds +2500 odds, which are lower than the number he had one week ago at +2000.

There have been some hot stretches for Blue Jays’ first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at this point of the regular season. He’s done enough to be at least included in the conversation, even if his power numbers haven’t necessarily been there.

Guerrero Jr. has compiled nine home runs, 37 RBI, and a .822 OPS in 225 at-bats. With the labels often formulated surrounding his offensive potential, these numbers don’t exactly jump off the page at you. Still, Guerrero has accumulated a 1.4 WAR, and there’s so much potential to continue elevating his numbers, leading to his +3000 odds.

If you’re looking for a surprise team in MLB this season, look no further than the Texas Rangers. A big reason they’ve succeeded is because of a surprisingly potent offense, which has seen infielder Marcus Semien play a significant role.

Entering action on June 5, Semien has kept his hit streak going to 23 games, the longest of any batter in 2023. In addition, the former Blue Jay has posted a very impressive 3.3 WAR in 2023, highlighted by a .303 batting average, 47 RBI, and .878 OPS. This player took some time to get settled with the Rangers last year, but he’s proving he deserves to be in the AL MVP conversation, where he now owns +3000 odds.

