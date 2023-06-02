AL West Odds Update: Astros Trail, Rangers Remain Favorites by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West, but the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have the best odds.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. Houston has still manufactured a solid 33-23 record, which has them sitting comfortably in a playoff spot while trailing the Texas Rangers for the division lead. The Astros’ odds to win the AL West have been bet down over the last week from -135 to -145.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 35-20. Unlike teams in other divisions that have been good through two months, the oddsmakers are at least semi-respecting what the Rangers have done. The Rangers boast a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West, and they’ve seen their odds to win the division crown bet down from +270 to +240.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s early, but the Angels have at least shown they have the makings of a competitive team, and it’s about the time when you have two of the game’s top superstars. In saying that, it’s been a difficult stretch for the Angels, who’ve fallen into the fourth spot in the AL West. They’re still in the mix at 30-28, but their odds have dropped from +500 to +750, signifying there are signs of the old Angels in this 2023 version.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. They haven’t been bad, but they haven’t been good either. You’re starting to see them wake up from their slumber, though, and it was only a matter of time because there’s really a lot of talent on this roster. The M’s boast a strong 7-3 record over their last ten games and find themselves two games over .500. It’ll take more stretches like that to get back in the conversation entirely, but Seattle remains a team worth keeping an eye on at +750.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. The A’s have won just twelve of their first 58 games and are just coming off their first series victory of the season. It’s June 2; no, we’re not joking. It’s a hard thing to do, but the A’s are 24.5 games back of the division lead, and they aren’t even worth discussing.

