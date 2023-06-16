AL West Odds Update: Rangers Closing Gap on Astros, Angels Rising by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West, but the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have the best odds.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. It hasn’t been a positive start for the defending champs as we pass the middle of June. The Astros have a 4-6 record over their last ten games. Even with a difficult stretch for the Astros, they remain the favorites to win the AL West. The Astros are 3.5 games behind the Rangers but occupy a wild-card position. With their recent slump, the Astros have seen their odds of winning the AL West drop from -155 to -110.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 42-26. Still, the Rangers are struggling right now, winning just four of their last ten games. With the Mariners and Astros also struggling, the Angels are the only team gaining ground on the Rangers during their recent hiccup. The Rangers have seen their odds of winning the division bet down slightly from +150 to +135.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. The Angels are playing well through June, winning eight of their last ten games. The Angels are just one game back in the AL wild-card chase and 4.5 back in the AL West divisional race. With LA playing well, their odds of winning the AL West have been cut in half over the last week from +1600 to +800.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The Mariners have a 4-6 record over their last ten games and are five games back of a wild card spot. In addition, Seattle is 8.5 games back of the Rangers for the AL West lead. Despite another challenging stretch for the M’s, their odds to win the division rise from +1800 to +1600, mainly due to the top teams struggling.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrific 19-52 record but is going through their hottest stretch of the year, winning seven of ten games. Still, the A’s remain with +25000 odds.

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros -110 350 700 Texas Rangers 135 850 1500 Los Angeles Angels 800 2600 4500 Seattle Mariners 1600 3000 4900 Oakland Athletics 25000 50000 100000

