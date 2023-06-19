Allen, Mahomes, and Burrow Lead AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023-24 are high-end signal callers.

1. (Tie) Josh Allen +700

Josh Allen can do it with his arm and legs and is a co-favorite to win NFL MVP for good reason. The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback is still looking to make noise in the playoffs, but his regular season consistent results have him in the mix again at +700.

1. (Tie) Joe Burrow +700

The AFC is loaded with elite quarterbacks, and Joe Burrow is undoubtedly in the mix for being the best of the bunch. The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller is still looking for his first MVP, and he boasts strong +700 odds to do so.

1. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +700

Patrick Mahomes took home the NFL’s MVP in 2022-23, and he’s poised for a repeat for the coveted award again. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sits in a tie for the shortest odds at +700 to take home the honors.

4. Justin Herbert +900

We’re still waiting for Justin Herbert to take that next step for the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s posted some solid numbers to this point, but many believe he has another level, which is why he’s listed with the fourth-shortest odds at +900.

5. Jalen Hurts +1200

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP in 2022-23, and he showed out as a legitimate franchise quarterback in doing so. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl, and he’s listed as a real contender for the award again at +1200.

6. Lamar Jackson +1500

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, and we know what he’s capable of when healthy. It’s a big if, but if Jackson can stay healthy for an entire season, he will be in the MVP conversation at +1500.

7. (Tie) Aaron Rodgers +1600

As Aaron Rodgers heads into the twilight of his career, he’ll do so in a new uniform in 2023-24. The New York Jets dealt for the veteran quarterback, who’ll look to get the club back to the postseason. Rodgers owns +1600 odds to take home the hardware.

7. (Tie) Trevor Lawrence +1600

Trevor Lawrence’s breakout campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season led the team to a playoff berth and the AFC South crown. What will Lawrence have in store for us as an encore, where he boasts +1600 odds to win NFL MVP?

7. (Tie) Dak Prescott +1600

Dak Prescott remains a prominent quarterback in the league, and there’s a lot to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback will be trying to lift the team back to contender status after a 12-win campaign in 2022-23.

7. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +1600

If Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for the entire 2023-24 season, there’s merit in him sitting amongst the top ten players with the best odds to win NFL MVP at +1600.

Player Team Odds Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 700 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 700 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 700 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 900 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1200 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1500 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets 1600 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 1600 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 1600 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1600

