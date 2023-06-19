AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023-24: Ja'Marr Chase on Top by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023-24, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls.

1. Ja’Marr Chase +1200

If it wasn’t for injuries last year, Ja’Marr Chase might have won his first Offensive Player of the Year award. Chase recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 receiving yards in just 12 games, making him the favorite to take home the award this year at +1200.

2. Justin Jefferson +1400

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. The uber-talented wideout led the league in receiving yards last season and is listed at +1400 to win Offensive Player of the Year again.

3. Christian McCaffrey +1600

Running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t miss a beat after being dealt from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last season. Running behind a solid offensive line, McCaffrey will look to win his first Offensive Player of the Year award at +1600.

4. (Tie) Cooper Kupp +2000

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, but injuries prevented him from repeating in 2022. Kupp is listed at +2000 to win the award for a second time in three seasons.

4. (Tie) Tyreek Hill +2000

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, proving he wasn’t just a product of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Hill can ruin opponents’ game plans with his elite speed, pricing him at +2000 to win Offensive Player of the Year.

6. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +2200

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is expected to be healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023-24. Lamar Jackson got paid in the offseason, and big things are expected from the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, leading to +2200 odds.

6. (Tie) Justin Fields +2200

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout season with his arm and legs. He’s expected to continue improving entering this season. As a result, Fields is in the conversation at +2200.

8. (Tie) Jalen Hurts +2500

After being a finalist to win NFL MVP and a runner-up for the Super Bowl last year, Jalen Hurts is poised to do damage in 2023-24. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is listed at +2500.

8. (Tie) Nick Chubb +2500

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was among the league leaders in rushing yards last year, and for an offense that loves to run the ball, he should be in the mix again. With that, Chubb should be in the conversation at +2500.

8. (Tie) Jonathan Taylor +2500

After an injury-plagued 2022, oddsmakers expect Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to light up the league like a couple of seasons ago. Taylor holds +2500 odds to win Offensive Player of the Year.

8. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +2500

The reigning NFL MVP winner, and 2018 recipient of the Offensive Player of the Year, Patrick Mahomes, continues to be the class of the quarterback position. He owns +2500 odds to win this award for the second time.

Player Team Odds Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 1200 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 1400 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 1600 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 2000 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 2000 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 2200 Justin Fields Chicago Bears 2200 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 2500 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 2500 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 2500 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2500

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

