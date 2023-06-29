Are the Baltimore Orioles Contenders or Pretenders? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the calendar flips to July, it’s time to assess the MLB landscape. Usually, Memorial Day serves as the first significant checkpoint of the major league baseball season. As we approach the July 4th milestone this year, a few teams are making surprising waves. Out of the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles, which teams seem most likely to maintain their momentum as we edge closer to the postseason?

Each of these teams has made a compelling case for a playoff spot, currently holding strong with records of 10+ games over .500. All these teams deserve their due credit. Still, one, in particular, stands out for its remarkable offensive prowess – the Baltimore Orioles.

The offensive talent of the Orioles is an underrated narrative in the current MLB season. Despite being on the cusp of postseason contention last year, the O’s have taken a reserved approach to strengthening their pitching roster. Both last season and during the offseason, Baltimore refrained from significant additions, leaving some questioning their strategy.

The Orioles are unlikely to clinch the division, with the Tampa Bay Rays seemingly in the driver’s seat. However, a postseason berth seems highly probable for Baltimore this year. If the Orioles can secure a high-caliber ace or at least one exceptionally good pitcher, they could cause considerable damage in the postseason. Over the next month, it will be interesting to see how Baltimore manages their roster.

While it’s often said that good pitching can defeat great hitting, the depth and consistency of the Orioles’ lineup should not be underestimated. Alongside the Texas Rangers, the Orioles boast a lineup with impressive staying power, thanks to their ability to consistently smash the ball.

While all four teams â€“ the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Marlins, and Orioles â€“ have made compelling cases for postseason contention, it’s the Baltimore Orioles, with their formidable offense and potential for improvement in their starting pitching, that stands out as the team to watch in the coming months.