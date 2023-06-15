Arizona Diamondbacks Updated 2023 Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There are always surprise teams when a new season kicks off, and for MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of those for more than two months. There was an understanding around the baseball world that the D-Backs would be better than the 74-win team they were in 2022. Still, they weren’t expected to be on top of the NL West at the midway point in June, where they boast a 41-27 record. If you want to consider whether this is sustainable, they also have a solid +28 run differential. There’s a lot to like about this ball club, but whether or not they’re a true contender remains to be seen. The MLB season is long, and the D-Backs must show us more before we officially label them in that category.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the National League, but there are still some high-quality teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. They lead the bunch, but the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves amongst the next wave that legitimately can make a run to win the NL Pennant. Zac Gallen has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the National League Cy Young, while Corbin Carroll has juiced up odds to take home the NL Rookie of the Year while also making noise in the MVP conversation. In addition, Arizona also has seven players with an OPS above .800, highlighting that this team has had no issues scoring runs. We’ll need to see more from them against teams such as the San Diego Padres, Dodgers, and Braves, but the D-Backs have earned the right to have +1400 odds to win the NL, even if we’re not entirely sold on investing in that price just yet.

There was a large portion of the first two months of the regular season where the oddsmakers weren’t buying into what the Arizona Diamondbacks were selling. That changed in June, as Arizona now finds themselves just outside the top ten in World Series odds at +3300. Gallen and Merrill Kelly make for a solid top two in their rotation, but it’s hardly a secret that the D-Backs lack the rotation depth to be considered a serious World Series threat.

The core of this team is relatively young, though, and they don’t have to mortgage the future to go for it this year. Keep playing the kids, let them develop, and you’ll learn a lot about this team in the coming months. Carroll has the potential to be a top player for the next decade, and if he doesn’t run out of steam in his rookie year, he can keep the D-Backs right around the +3000 mark to win the Fall Classic. Still, it’s hard to buy into a team like the D-Backs that only might just be good and not great yet. We need more cost certainty with the investments we make in the futures department.

Keep an Eye Out for Carroll, Gallen and Kelly Among SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks