Astros' Yordan Alvarez (Oblique) Likely Headed to IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker indicated that star slugger Yordan Alvarez would miss time after the 25-year-old left Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning with an oblique injury.

“We’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow [Friday],” said Baker. “That’s a tough blow right there. We’ve just got to regroup and try to figure out how we’re going to win some ballgames and get through this.”

Alvarez said he initially felt soreness on his final swing in the batting cage before the contest. He aggravated it in his lone at-bat against Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, grounding out to first base, and was removed from the game.

The Cuban native has continued to torch opposing pitchers, slashing .272/.384/.579 with 17 home runs and an MLB-leading 55 RBI in 57 games this season.

Houston (36-27) has lost three straight games and sits five behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West Division.