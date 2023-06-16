Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

6 hours ago

MLB – Orioles @ Cubs – First Pitch: 2:20 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 62°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Orioles -1.5  +144  O 7.5  -118  -119  Open
+152  -113  -111  Current
 Cubs +1.5   -172  U 7.5  -102  -100  Open
 -182   -107  -108  Current

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Projected Lineups:

Orioles

Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin: 1-2, 7.86 ERA, 8.84 K/9

1. DH  Gunnar Henderson   .241, 10 HR, 26 RBI
2. 2B  Adam Frazier   .234, 8 HR, 31 RBI
3. C  Adley Rutschman   .282, 9 HR, 29 RBI
4. RF  Anthony Santander   .263, 9 HR, 38 RBI
5. LF  Austin Hays   .306, 8 HR, 29 RBI
6. 1B  Ryan O’Hearn   .315, 5 HR, 19 RBI
7. CF  Aaron Hicks   .241, 3 HR, 11 RBI
8. 3B  RamÃ³n UrÃ­as   .272, 2 HR, 20 RBI
9. SS  Jorge Mateo   .234, 6 HR, 25 RBI

Cubs

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks: 1-2, 3.09 ERA, 5.79 K/9

1. 2B  Nico Hoerner   .283, 4 HR, 29 RBI
2. SS  Dansby Swanson   .263, 6 HR, 29 RBI
3. LF  Ian Happ   .268, 5 HR, 31 RBI
4. RF  Seiya Suzuki   .276, 6 HR, 21 RBI
5. 3B  Patrick Wisdom   .198, 14 HR, 28 RBI
6. C  Yan Gomes   .274, 7 HR, 23 RBI
7. 1B  Trey Mancini   .237, 4 HR, 21 RBI
8. DH  Miguel Amaya   .250, 1 HR, 5 RBI
9. CF  Cody Bellinger   .272, 7 HR, 21 RBI
Betting Insights:

Orioles

  • The over hit in 3 of the Baltimore Orioles last 5 games on the road in 2023

Cubs

  • The over hit in 3 of the Chicago Cubs’ last 5 games at home in 2023
