Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Orioles @ Cubs – First Pitch: 2:20 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 62°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orioles
|-1.5
|+144
|O 7.5
|-118
|-119
|Open
|+152
|8
|-113
|-111
|Current
|Cubs
|+1.5
|-172
|U 7.5
|-102
|-100
|Open
|-182
|8
|-107
|-108
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Orioles
Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin: 1-2, 7.86 ERA, 8.84 K/9
|1.
|DH
|Gunnar Henderson
|.241, 10 HR, 26 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Adam Frazier
|.234, 8 HR, 31 RBI
|3.
|C
|Adley Rutschman
|.282, 9 HR, 29 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Anthony Santander
|.263, 9 HR, 38 RBI
|5.
|LF
|Austin Hays
|.306, 8 HR, 29 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Ryan O’Hearn
|.315, 5 HR, 19 RBI
|7.
|CF
|Aaron Hicks
|.241, 3 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|3B
|RamÃ³n UrÃas
|.272, 2 HR, 20 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Jorge Mateo
|.234, 6 HR, 25 RBI
Cubs
Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks: 1-2, 3.09 ERA, 5.79 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Nico Hoerner
|.283, 4 HR, 29 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Dansby Swanson
|.263, 6 HR, 29 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Ian Happ
|.268, 5 HR, 31 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Seiya Suzuki
|.276, 6 HR, 21 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Patrick Wisdom
|.198, 14 HR, 28 RBI
|6.
|C
|Yan Gomes
|.274, 7 HR, 23 RBI
|7.
|1B
|Trey Mancini
|.237, 4 HR, 21 RBI
|8.
|DH
|Miguel Amaya
|.250, 1 HR, 5 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Cody Bellinger
|.272, 7 HR, 21 RBI
Betting Insights:
Orioles
- The over hit in 3 of the Baltimore Orioles last 5 games on the road in 2023
Cubs
- The over hit in 3 of the Chicago Cubs’ last 5 games at home in 2023