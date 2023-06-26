Baltimore Ravens – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to regain their status as a Super Bowl contender, and their odds suggest they’re primed to do that in 2023-24. There are multiple special futures to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those special NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Baltimore Ravens to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -120

In a surprising fashion, the Baltimore Ravens could not score a touchdown in all of their 17 regular season games in 2022-23. They were held to a field goal in losing to the Cleveland Browns on December 17. In saying that, Lamar Jackson was out for that game and plays an integral part in the Ravens offense. Jackson’s health is a priority, and with him on the field, it’s not difficult to envision Baltimore scoring a touchdown in every game. The Ravens are listed at -120, and there’s value in that number.

Lamar Jackson To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +200

There’s somewhat of a misconception that Jackson isn’t a legitimate passing threat as a quarterback. That’s not a notion we buy into, considering he’s recorded over 20 passing touchdowns in two of his last four years. Jackson put together his best passing campaign in 2019, throwing 36 touchdowns. This was the only season he’d thrown 30 or more touchdown passes, but he at least demonstrated that the result is in the realm of possibility. Still, this result feels rather unlikely. Despite the solid price of +200, it’s not something we feel comfortable backing, especially considering he hasn’t been able to stay on the field for an entire season over the last two years.

Lamar Jackson To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +250

Jackson brings a lot of value to the table as a quarterback with plenty of rushing upside. Understandably, the Ravens would likely prefer Jackson not to scramble as much, but in saying that, it’s also part of what makes him a unique and successful quarterback. With Jackson on the field, the Ravens are a legitimate contender. The dual-threat pivot has yet to record double-digit rushing touchdowns in his career, with his best season on the ground coming back in 2019 and 2020, where he tallied seven rushing scores in both. It’s hard to envision him getting to double-digits, meaning we’ll sell this prop at +250.

Baltimore Ravens to beat Cincinnati Bengals On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +300

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals should be neck-and-neck at the top of the AFC North. The last two years have seen the Ravens split the season series or get swept. With two elite quarterbacks, it’s hard to see either team sweeping the other if they manage to stay healthy. As a result, this is something we’d prefer to stay away from at +300.

Baltimore Ravens To Reach AFC Championship Game +400

Listen, the AFC is loaded with legitimate contenders. Whether that’s the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no shortage of elite teams in this conference. Still, the Ravens only have to get to the AFC title game for this bet to pay off, which is undoubtedly a realistic outcome. Baltimore’s defense looks improved heading into 2023-24, and if Jackson can stay healthy, he will provide the team with an elite QB option. Elite quarterbacks win championships in the NFL, and with Jackson leading the way, the Ravens will be in the mix. Considering that, we like the value for the Ravens to make the AFC Championship Game at +400.