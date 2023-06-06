Baltimore Ravens NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 10.5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be in the running as a real threat to win the Super Bowl, but their NFL regular season win total is considered high to some.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens found themselves in a playoff spot last season but couldn’t win the AFC North. They finished with a solid 10-7 record, but many factors transpired in 2022 that hindered their ability to win more games. You don’t want to be someone that uses excuses, but Baltimore went through a lot in 2022, and it’s hard to see similar things going against them again this year.

Health is difficult to predict in professional sports, especially in the NFL. Lamar Jackson missed five games for the club in 2022, but with his playing style, that’s grown to be a concern where you have to expect him to miss multiple games during any given season. That’s what makes this Baltimore team even more difficult to project. Jackson is a franchise quarterback, and despite the ongoing headlines during the offseason, he ultimately signed a lucrative contract extension with the club.

Jackson has proven to be an efficient passer and elite runner, the direction quarterbacks have taken in the modern-day NFL. If the 26-year-old can stay healthy for a full 17-game schedule, it makes you wonder what the full ceiling is for this Baltimore Ravens group. In saying that, it’s a big if when you factor in that, he’s missed at least two games in each of the past four seasons, in addition to five in each of the previous two.

It’s impossible to project injuries, but you can only go off the information and data you have, which means you have to factor that notion into the equation when handicapping their 2023 projections.

The Ravens’ projected win total is 10.5, with the over priced at +106, while the under is at -130. Over the last five seasons, Baltimore has recorded under 10.5 wins three times.

Heading into the offseason, the Ravens prioritized getting Jackson more weapons on offense, and they accomplished that with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers in the draft. One thing the Ravens don’t have going for them in 2023 is their strength of schedule. There’s a lot of parity in the NFL, though, and that needs to be factored into the equation, but the Ravens sit in the top half of the league in schedule difficulty.

Ultimately, it will come down to whether or not the Ravens’ defense is improved enough, along with the health of their franchise QB. Baltimore has a solid roster in all facets, and we will bet on Jackson to stay healthy for at least 15 games, leading to backing the over 10.5 at +106.

Verdict: Over 10.5 Wins (+106)

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

