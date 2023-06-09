Best Players to Ever Play Soccer in the United States by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

It’s no secret that many of Europe’s biggest soccer legends have spent the twilight of their careers coming to the United States to play professional soccer. Modern greats such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have followed suit, while PelÃ© and David Beckham helped pave the way.

As Lionel Messi finalizes a move to Inter Miami to play in the MLS, we rank the ten best players to ever participate in the MLS.

1. PelÃ©

After a legendary 19-year spell with Santos FC in Brazil, PelÃ© brought his talents to the States, joining the New York Cosmos in 1975. He’s often been credited with popularizing the sport in America during the 1970s when the United States largely ignored soccer. He led the Cosmos to a championship in 1977 and helped lay the foundation for the sport across North America for decades.

2. Thierry Henry

One of the best players in the English Premier League’s history, Henry spent a large portion of the backend of his career with the New York Red Bulls, accruing 122 caps between 2010 and 2014. He would help the Red Bulls to a regular-season title, at the time, the first major trophy in the club’s 17-year history.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

One of the best strikers in the history of world soccer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was a scoring machine the MLS had never seen before. Ibra netted 52 goals over 56 appearances during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, an unprecedented goal-scoring rate that earned him a return to AC Milan in 2020.

4. Wayne Rooney

Arguably the best English player of all time, Rooney was 33 when he departed from the Premier League for D.C. United. He brought his energy, strength, and midfield prowess to the United States, tallying 23 goals and 15 assists across 48 appearances. He departed the States after two seasons to become player-manager for Derby County in 2020.

5. David Beckham

There may not be a more impactful move to MLS’s global profile than David Beckham joining the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. The English international brought boatloads of attention to the league when he made the shocking decision at just 32 years old to continue his career in America. He spent five seasons at the club, helping to win an MLS Cup in 2011.

6. Didier Drogba

Drogba’s commitment to growing the game in North America is unmatched. After a two-year stint with Montreal Impact from 2015 to 2016, he joined USL Championship side Phoenix Rising for two seasons as a player and minority owner. He remains a minority owner in 2023.

7. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo brought wizardry to the New York City FC midfield for two seasons amid the club’s infancy. The Italian maestro racked up 16 major trophies during his professional career in Europe before displaying his dominance in the midfield within the United States, dishing out 11 assists with NYCFC.

8. Kaka

Kaka became just the third-ever Ballon d’Or winner to play in the MLS and is just one of nine players to win a Ballon d’Or, World Cup trophy, and the UEFA Champions League title. After becoming a club legend with AC Milan, Kaka brought his talents to Orlando City in 2015.

9. Gareth Bale

Bale dazzled a generation with speed, skill, and shooting during his time at Tottenham and Real Madrid as one of the best wingers of the 21st century. After an early exit from Real Madrid, he took his talents to LAFC and scored one of the biggest goals in the club’s history in extra time of the MLS Cup Final in 2022.

10. David Villa

Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer enjoyed spells at Valencia, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid throughout his illustrious European career, bringing titles from La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey. He spearheaded a dominant New York City FC side along with Pirlo, scoring 80 goals across 124 appearances.