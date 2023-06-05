Bills Sign LB Leonard Floyd to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract.

A former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, Floyd had spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before he was released in March. The 30-year-old thrived in LA after an underwhelming start to his NFL career, recording season sack totals of 10.5, 9.5, and 9.0 during his Rams tenure.

Before his release, Floyd had two years remaining on a four-year, $64 million contract inked with the Rams in 2021.

The move reunites Floyd with former teammate Von Miller, the pair helping LA capture Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller continues to recover from last season’s torn ACL but hopes to be ready for Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Buffalo finished the 2022 regular season with 40 sacks – 15th in the NFL.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bills holding the third-best Super Bowl odds at +900.