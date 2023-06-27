Blazers Star Damian Lillard has a very Unusual Phobia by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s not every day we hear about unusual phobias among NBA athletes, but when we do, it definitely captures our attention. One such interesting revelation recently came from Damian Lillard, the star point guard of the Portland Trail Blazers. In an unexpected confession, Lillard admitted having an unusual fear: historical statues. Yes, you read that correctly: statues.

Lillard’s fear is unique, extending specifically to historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, and even Jesus. While phobias can often seem peculiar to those who don’t share them, it’s not the fear itself that makes this case interesting but its potential implications on Lillard’s career.

Consider this: Damian Lillard is undeniably the best player in Trail Blazers’ franchise history. His contributions to the team are immense, and should he choose to stay with them, there’s a strong possibility he could earn a statue of his own in Portland. The ironic twist? Lillard would probably be scared of his own statue.

On the other hand, if he leaves Portland to pursue a championship ring with another team, he could potentially avoid this statue situation altogether. So what wins out? NBA title ring or a giant metal likeness?

This unusual tidbit about Damian Lillard’s phobia adds an unexpected element to the daily Dame headlines. Regardless of how it unfolds, one thing is sure: whether he stays in Portland or leaves for greener pastures, Lillard’s contribution to the game will remain statuesque, even if he might be scared of such a representation.