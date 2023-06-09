Blue Jackets Acquire D Damon Severson From Devils in Sign-and-Trade by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to bolster their blueline Friday, acquiring defenseman Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils in a sign-and-trade.

Damon Severson is joining the #CBJ in a sign-and-trade with #NJDevils after agreeing to an eight-year contract, per sources.



A pending unrestricted free agent, Severson will ink an eight-year, $50 million contract as part of the deal. The 28-year-old will earn $6.25 million annually through the 2030-31 campaign.

Severson, who had spent his entire nine-year career with the Devils, appeared in 81 games this season, recording seven goals, 26 assists, and 33 points. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 postseason games as the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Semifinal 4-1.

Drafted 60th overall by New Jersey in 2012, Severson has tallied 263 career points (58 G, 205 A) in 647 games.

The Manitoba native is the latest addition on the backend after Columbus acquired Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers in a three-team trade on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets finished the 2022-23 regular season with an Eastern Conference-worst 25-48-9 record (58 points).