Blue Jays Designate RP Anthony Bass for Assignment by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) have designated relief pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment.

Bass has been embroiled in controversy after sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ video on social media last week. The 35-year-old’s departure comes ahead of the club’s annual Pride Weekend in Toronto.

Bass, who fans have booed in recent appearances, apologized on May 30 but later said he didn’t believe the post should be considered hateful.

“I do not,” said Bass. “That’s why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way, and that’s why I was apologetic. But I stand by my personal beliefs, and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people.”

The veteran has struggled this season, recording a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 20 innings (22 appearances).

The Blue Jays have won three straight games and open up a three-game set Friday against the Minnesota Twins.