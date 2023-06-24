Bo Bichette Returns to Blue Jays Starting Lineup by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Bo Bichette returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Jay’s official website reports.

Bichette had to miss the game Thursday due to a thumb injury, but apparently, that missed game and the off day Thursday were enough to get him back into the starting lineup. Bichette is having another good season for the Jays as he is batting .316 with 14 HRs, 46 RBIs, and 38 runs in 76 games. The only number on his stat line that might be a little surprising is that he has only three SBs this season. He had 25 two years ago and 13 last year. You might have thought he would approach 25 again with the new rules, but Bichette has remained pretty stationary this year as the Jays may not want to risk a caught stealing and wait for the two-run HR instead. Bichette went 1-4 with a double and a run in the eventual 5-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

On Saturday, the A’s will play the second game of their three-game series versus the Toronto Blue Jays. The A’s will have Hogan Harris on the hill, and he will be up against Jose Berrios of the Jays. The Athletics are +118 (+1.5) on the run line and +235 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine (-110) and under (-110).

