Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Targeting Return by All-Star Break by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

All things considered, the Milwaukee Brewers are doing a fine job of keeping things together. The Brew Crew have dealt with a rash of injuries, with 12 regulars on the injured list, but still reside atop the NL Central.

Included in that is starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who hasn’t pitched since April 7 while dealing with a subscapularis (rotator cuff muscle) strain. The good news is the Brewers are targeting a return around the All-Star break for the two-time All-Star.

Brandon Woodruff is still throwing on flat ground. The target for his return is around the All-Star break. https://t.co/ACNuo3lSfk — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 4, 2023

Woodruff was a revelation in his only two starts this year, building off his career-best campaign in 2022. The former 11th-round pick allowed just one earned run across 11.1 innings pitched, striking out 12. That’s following last year’s effort in which he set career bests in wins, ERA, and strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee’s getting by with a patchwork rotation, which still ranks in the top half of the MLB in ERA and walks and hits per inning pitched.

That’s not stopping bettors from getting on the Cincinnati Reds in Sunday’s NL Central showdown. The Brewers have been bought down to +100 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.