Brewers Recall LHP Bennett Sousa From Triple-A Nashville by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Dealing with a plethora of injuries and a gassed bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers made an adjustment among their relievers. On Sunday, the NL Central leaders recalled left-handed reliever Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Nashville, optioning Jake Cousins to their minor-league affiliate.

Sousa has made a lone appearance in the MLB this season, pitching 1.2 innings of relief in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. In that contest, the southpaw gave up two earned runs on a long fly ball, striking out two and allowing two hits and a walk.

However, Sousa has been a much more dependable force in the minors. The former tenth-round pick is 2-1, with a 3.95 ERA and 12.5 K/9 rate in 13 appearances.

The Brewers are taking on a divisional foe on Sunday, hoping to take their third straight against the Cincinnati Reds. The betting odds are not in their favor, as FanDuel Sportsbook has Milwaukee lined as modest -106 underdogs in Sunday’s matinee.