Brewers Starters Nearing Return to Bigs as Injuries Progress by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

If the first few months of the season are any indication, the National League will be a war of attrition. Seven teams are north of 30 wins, and all 15 squads are within 6.5 games of a wild card berth.

Among those is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are tied for the NL Central lead with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their success has come despite a deluge of injuries, with 12 regulars out of the lineup with injuries.

Still, some of their most noteworthy contributors are nearing a return to action.

Wade Miley hopes to be one and done in the Minors but Eric Lauer believes he has a couple of starts on the books.



"I think a lot of it's going to be predicated on the results I get," Lauer said. "Because, obviously, what we've seen this year hasn't been very result-y." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 4, 2023

As noted by Adam McCalvy, Luis Urias, Willy Adames, and Wade Miley could all be back in the lineup later this week. Further, Eric Lauer and Matt Bush will join Triple-A Nashville, beginning their rehab assignments.

With Brandon Woodruff targeting a return near the All-Star break, the Brewers could be nearing full health at the unofficial halfway point of the season.

The injuries haven’t de-railed the Brewers’ playoff aspirations. They remain the odds-on favorites to win the NL Central, per FanDuel Sportsbook.