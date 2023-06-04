Brewers Starters Nearing Return to Bigs as Injuries Progress
If the first few months of the season are any indication, the National League will be a war of attrition. Seven teams are north of 30 wins, and all 15 squads are within 6.5 games of a wild card berth.
Among those is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are tied for the NL Central lead with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their success has come despite a deluge of injuries, with 12 regulars out of the lineup with injuries.
Still, some of their most noteworthy contributors are nearing a return to action.
Wade Miley hopes to be one and done in the Minors but Eric Lauer believes he has a couple of starts on the books.— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 4, 2023
"I think a lot of it's going to be predicated on the results I get," Lauer said. "Because, obviously, what we've seen this year hasn't been very result-y."
As noted by Adam McCalvy, Luis Urias, Willy Adames, and Wade Miley could all be back in the lineup later this week. Further, Eric Lauer and Matt Bush will join Triple-A Nashville, beginning their rehab assignments.
With Brandon Woodruff targeting a return near the All-Star break, the Brewers could be nearing full health at the unofficial halfway point of the season.
The injuries haven’t de-railed the Brewers’ playoff aspirations. They remain the odds-on favorites to win the NL Central, per FanDuel Sportsbook.