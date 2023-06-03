Brewers' Willy Adames Resumes Baseball Activities by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

Willy Adames has resumed baseball activities for the Milwaukee Brewers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Willy Adames won?t join the Brewers in Cincinnati. Instead, he?s working out with the @TimberRattlers ? resuming baseball activities today ? and the Brewers will make a decision at the end of the weekend about next steps. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 2, 2023

Adames is currently on the 7-day concussion injury list. Today would be the first time he is eligible to be activated, although there is still no word from the team on when he will get back into the lineup. The team has released that Adames won’t play this weekend versus the Cincinnati Reds. This would put a possible return to the lineup on Wednesday versus the Baltimore Orioles.

