Buffalo Bills – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills are not only the favorites to win the AFC East but are also one of the contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2023-24. There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Buffalo Bills to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -200

If you’re looking for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have all the pieces to be just that again. Buffalo had no problem scoring a touchdown in every regular season game last year, and there’s a ton of merit in them doing just that again in 2023-24. With Buffalo’s high-powered offense, they should have no issue scoring at least one touchdown in every regular season game, barring injuries to Josh Allen. The -200 price tag is worth backing here.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Buffalo Bills to beat New England Patriots On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season -135

It’s no secret that the Bills have had the number of their AFC counterparts over recent years. The Bills have won four straight games over New England and six of their last seven overall. The Patriots don’t have the offense to keep up with Buffalo, and their defense is no longer elite. As a result, there’s value in backing Buffalo to sweep New England in their season series at -135.

Buffalo Bills To Reach AFC Championship Game +230

The Buffalo Bills have only made it to the AFC Championship Game once in their five years under quarterback Josh Allen. Over that span, they’ve missed the postseason once, lost once in the wild card round, twice in the divisional round, and once in the AFC Championship Game. With teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs hanging around with elite quarterbacks, there are no guarantees Buffalo will find a spot in the game again this year. Still, there’s enough value in the number at +230 that it’s at least worth a sprinkle.

Stefon Diggs To Score 13+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +250

It’s hardly a secret that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is an alpha and the type of player that demands targets. Diggs has had a great connection with Allen over the three years he’s been in Buffalo, compiling touchdown totals of eight, ten, and 11. This futures bet has Diggs listed at scoring 13 or more receiving touchdowns, priced at +250. There’s some value here, but it’s not a number we’re comfortable going to when we factor in what the track record has shown us over the last three seasons.

Josh Allen To Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +250

Josh Allen has been the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills over the past five seasons and has helped lead the team back to being a contender in the AFC. Over the last three seasons, Allen has thrown 37, 36, and 35 touchdown passes. Is it possible he gets to the 40 mark? It’s not out of the realm of possibility. Allen has the skill set to get to the 40 touchdown passes mark; it just doesn’t feel likely when you factor in what his track record has shown us over the last three seasons. As a result, even though it’s a possibility he gets to the number, it doesn’t feel likely with the sample size we’ve seen over the last two seasons.