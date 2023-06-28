Buy or Sell: Bengals' Joe Burrow to Win NFL MVP by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NFL is filled with many talented quarterbacks that can win MVP. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is still looking to win his first. Quarterbacks are the driving force behind most MVP winners, and that’s been the case since Adrian Peterson won the award back in 2012 with the Minnesota Vikings. It took a historic season for a running back to take home the honor.

Burrow has already made his mark on the AFC over the first three seasons of his young career. The former LSU Tiger has thrown for a combined 69 touchdowns and 9,086 yards over his past two campaigns. He’s brought elite quarterback play to Cincinnati and led the team to a Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game. His presence has been felt in January, but that shouldn’t take away the results he’s been able to generate in the regular season.

The Bengals are favorites in the AFC North and also boast the third-shortest odds to win the AFC. Cincy is considered a real contender in the AFC because of the elite level that Burrow can get to. It also doesn’t hurt that he has the best receiving duo of the bunch in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The talent these two embody will help elevate Burrow’s total numbers when it’s all said and done.

Burrow is tied with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +650 as the odds-on favorite to win MVP. Mahomes has already won the award twice, including last year. The value Mahomes provides the Chiefs with can’t be understated, but you can also make a strong case that Burrow provides the Bengals with exactly that.

In addition to Burrow and Mahomes, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is in the running at +750, followed by Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at +900, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles at +1000 to round out the top five. These signal-callers are valuable to their respective teams, and if any of them are injured, it’s tough to see their squads finding even close to the same level of success.

Before it’s all said and done and Joe Burrow hangs up his cleats, it would be a surprise if he didn’t have at least one MVP in his trophy case. The competition for the award is high right now with the number of elite quarterbacks in the NFL, meaning we’re more than content looking a little bit lower down the list. Burrow is a contender to win MVP, but there’s better value elsewhere, meaning we’re content selling the Bengals quarterback at +650.

