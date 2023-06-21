Buy Or Sell: G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson Goes 2nd Overall by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA Draft is just a day away, and there seems to be zero question over who will be going number one, with French phenom Victor Wembanyama set to become a San Antonio Spur.

The drama starts at the second overall pick, where we have seen constant movement since the betting market became available. It’s a two-horse race between G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson and Alabama’s Brandon Miller. At the same time, uncertainty surrounds whether the Charlotte Hornets will be using the pick or trading it away on draft night. We get you up to speed on the latest surrounding the selection and if Henderson is worth backing to go second overall at his current price.

Movement in the Marketplace

There has been a ton of movement among the odds for Henderson to be selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Take a look at the shift in his odds over at BetMGM since the market opened up:

Opening Odds Last Week Tuesday Night Current Odds Ticket Percentage Handle Percentage Scoot Henderson -350 +160 -275 +175 43.6% 58.0%

A Timeline of Events

With most mock drafts throughout the previous college basketball season picking Henderson as the second overall pick in this year’s draft, the odds reflected that when the market opened, making the G League Ignite standout -350. Following the NBA Draft Combine and a strong showing in his freshman season at Alabama, Miller took over the top spot, pushing Henderson to +160 as recently as last week.

A workout with the Charlotte Hornets stirred the pot once again, where reports stated that Henderson was “highly impressive” during a workout with the organization, outshining Brandon Miller. The board saw movement again, where Henderson became the favorite to go second overall.

After it was reported that Henderson and Miller would be brought back to Charlotte for second workouts on Tuesday, many awaited with bated breath for its outcome. Late Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miller had “solidified his standing” with Charlotte after the second workout, looking better than the previous meeting. Wojnarowski also mentioned that the Hornets see a better positional fit with Miller rather than Henderson due to LaMelo Ball’s occupation of the point guard spot. Henderson returned to plus-money overnight.

Buy Or Sell?

There are a few things to consider here. Many will remember Wojnarowski incorrectly reporting that Jabari Smith would be the first overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft on the day of the draft. Just 20 minutes before picking began, Wojnarowski quickly rolled it back, stating that Paolo Banchero was in the mix to go first overall and then ultimately reported that the Magic were going with Banchero. Teams are not quick to let information leak ahead of the NBA Draft; if they do, it can often be for some leverage. This is an unstable market, and plus-money can be your friend.

Buy Scoot at +175 to go second overall on Thursday night.