Buy Or Sell: Hornets Take Alabama's Brandon Miller 2nd Overall

The NBA Draft is just over a week away, and there seems to be zero question over who will be going number one, with French phenom Victor Wembanyama set to become a San Antonio Spur.

The uncertainty comes into play at number two, where the Charlotte Hornets will have one of the more difficult decisions in the draft. Will they go with Alabama stud freshman Brandon Miller or G League sensation Scoot Henderson? We discuss which option the Hornets may choose based on several factors.

Who’s The Better Prospect?

The second overall pick is a two-horse race between Miller and Henderson. Our concern with backing Miller to go second overall is from the elephant in the room: his alleged involvement with murder in Tuscaloosa earlier this year. It’s something that is certainly still on the radars of NBA scouts, and while he doesn’t seem to be facing any legal action, it puts his maturity and ability to handle the next level into question.

Henderson enters the draft with a clean resumÃ© and comes from a family who runs a training facility called Next Play 360 in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. Scoot also has the upper hand with two years of professional experience in the NBA G League. He has faced grown men, some of who have prior NBA experience.

Along with that, Miller is an older freshman. At 20.4 years old, he is over a year older than Henderson, who is currently 19.3 years old. Scoot also has a more NBA-ready body, weighing just five pounds less than Miller despite standing seven inches shorter.

Several factors at play point toward Scoot being the better prospect, and it will be difficult for the Hornets to ignore all of them and pick based on fit as early as the second overall pick.

Buy Or Sell?

We are selling on Brandon Miller being the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Despite the fit being a concern for Scoot Henderson in Charlotte with LaMelo Ball already cemented as their point guard, we see Scoot as a superior prospect that cannot be passed up. The Hornets have done well to keep their decision-making under wraps, and when that’s the case, the betting markets are taking as much of a guess as we are. Take the plus-money and run here.