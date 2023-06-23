Buy or Sell: Kansas City Chiefs Win AFC West by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off winning the Super Bowl last year, and they’re once again favorites to win the AFC West and the Lombardi trophy. As long as Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs as their signal caller, it’s hard to envision a world where this team isn’t amongst the class of the entire NFL. Elite quarterback play is a major difference-maker, and Mahome’s ability to move around in the pocket and create plays on the fly makes him a special breed, and that doesn’t even factor in his incredible arm.

There were undoubtedly more question marks going into last season about the Chiefs when you factored in that they dealt their quarterback’s top target to the Miami Dolphins in Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver core didn’t stand out, but Travis Kelce continued defying the odds and being an elite tight end and a significant factor. Even with Kelce now one year older, the Chiefs offense is better suited to deal with their underwhelming wide receiver core.

On defense, the Chief’s pass rush is something that’s going to be worth keeping an eye on. Chris Jones is the difference-maker, and the Chiefs defense continues to play above expectations. Last year, KC’s defense improved with each passing week, but we expect them to be stronger from the get-go this time.

The AFC West should be much improved in 2023. The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the strongest rosters in football, while we’re also expecting the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders to put up much more of a fight than they did last year. In saying that, the Chiefs price to win the division is still juiced at -160, and it is hard to envision a world where they weren’t favorites.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West seven straight times. They’ve also played in three Super Bowls and won two. We’re not ready to say they will hoist the Lombardi in back-to-back years, but that’s also not our question. Despite their opposition being better in 2023, KC was still four games clear of the Chargers at the top of the division in 2022. The Chiefs have an elite roster, and it’s difficult to see the Chargers, Broncos, or Raiders doing enough to challenge them for the AFC West crown. As a result, we’re confident in backing the Chiefs to win an eighth straight AFC West title at -160.

