Buy or Sell: Philadelphia Eagles to Win NFC by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

The Eagles enter the 2023 season after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring the most points in Super Bowl history by a losing team. Philadelphia can blame the turf or the holding, but it’s over. Looking ahead, this team couldn’t be in a better position.

Offensively, Jalen Hurts is a special quarterback and, more importantly, an exceptional leader. His command of the locker room is astounding, and he’ll have a talented group ready to go again. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert create arguably the best pass-catching trio in the league. The Eagles have the best offensive line making way for a talented group of running backs led by newly acquired and Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift.

Defensively, not only did the Eagles reload after losing multiple starters via free agency, they rebuilt at the same time. They acquired Jalen Carter, arguably the best on-the-field prospect in the draft. His off-field issues are serious, and addressing them is necessary. However, getting him in a locker room with proven veterans, namely Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, is a best-case scenario for his maturity. Additionally, adding Nolan Smith, who many had as a top 15 player in the draft, gives the Eagles two foundational pieces for their defense amid a Super Bowl window.

Looking at the rest of the defense, the linebacker group remains to be seen, but that won’t matter as much if the defensive line puts up another historic season. The secondary is elite, allowing the fewest receiving yards per game last year and returning nearly the entire unit. Also, new defensive coordinator Sean Desai is considered an upgrade over new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Eight Super Bowls have passed without the NFC featuring a repeat team in the Big Game. Will the Philadelphia Eagles break the streak? Absolutely. Regardless if you believe in them as much as I do, the value is immense. At +330 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, this is the best team on paper in the conference.

The 49ers are a serious threat, but I’ll back Hurts over whatever quarterback the 49ers trot out. The Eagles feature a better offensive line and a better group of pass-catchers. Plus, who knows if Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy? Also, will San Francisco’s defense be as magical as it was under DeMeco Ryans? I won’t bank on it.

Regarding the Dallas Cowboys, I’ll believe it when I see it. After those three, who is left? The Seahawks improved, but they were embarrassed in the playoffs. Tom Brady is no longer with the Buccaneers, and no one else in the NFC South is ready to compete. In the North, Detroit is a fun story, but they aren’t in the same league as Philly, while the Vikings prove time and again they are not a serious team.

All in all, the NFC is wide open. It’s the Eagles’ conference to lose, so take the value with them.