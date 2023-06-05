Canadiens Sign F Cole Caufield to 8-Year, $62.8 Million Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Rising forward, Cole Caufield will continue to call the city of Montreal home for the foreseeable future.

According to the team’s official Twitter, Caufield has agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million extension with the Canadiens.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with forward Cole Caufield.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/BZ1gBIzndL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 5, 2023

The deal carries an average annual value of $7.85 million and keeps the 22-year-old in a Montreal uniform through the 2030-31 campaign. The contract also includes a 15-team no-trade clause in the sixth year, that number dropping to ten teams in year seven and five in year eight.

Caufield’s $7.85 million AAV falls just below team captain Nick Suzuki, who inked an eight-year, $63 million extension with the organization last offseason ($7.875 million AAV).

Montreal’s first-round selection in 2019 (15th overall), Caufield was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Wisconsin native recorded 26 goals and 36 points in 46 games for the rebuilding Habs this season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in January.

Montreal finished last in the Atlantic Division with 68 points (31-45-6).

