Cardinals Recall Jordan Walker from Triple-A by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The St. Louis Cardinals recalled Jordan Walker from Triple-A on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Jordan Walker returns to the starting lineup in right field for the #STLCards tonight.



Converted infielders Tommy Edman (CF) and Brendan Donovan (LF) also start in the outfield.



Alec Burleson is at DH. Nolan Gorman is at 2B and Willson Contreras is catching RHP Jack Flaherty. pic.twitter.com/xchtzixn12 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 2, 2023

In what was considered a surprise to many, Walker was sent down to the minors after starting the season with the Cardinals. Walker seemed to be doing well at the plate before his demotion with two home runs, 11 RBI, eight stolen bases, and two stolen bases in 20 games, but the Cards thought there were parts of his game he needed to work on, so off he went.

Walker could be here to stay now and is still one of the top prospects for the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. In his return, Walker had a single in five at-bats as the Cardinals lost 7-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pirates. St. Louis will have Jordan Montgomery on the hill against Luis Ortiz of the Pirates. The Cards are -108 (-1.5) on the run line and -144 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, nine (-114), and under (-106).