Carlos Correa Didn't Start Friday for Twins by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Carlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Minnesota Twins, NBCSportsEdge.com reports.

After aggravating a foot injury, Correa had to leave the game early Thursday versus the Cleveland Guardians. Correa has plantar fasciitis that cost him to miss a couple of games last weekend and now looks to do the same this weekend. While he has yet to be placed on the injury list, it’s fair to wonder at this point if it would be in the best interest of the Twins and Correa to miss a couple of weeks and get to as close to full strength as possible. After all, it’s not like Correa has been tearing the cover off the ball in his second season in Minnesota.

On Saturday, the Guardians will play the third of their four-game set versus the Twins. The Guardians will start Logan Allen, while the Sox will counter with Sonny Gray. The Guardians are -176 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-108), and under (-112).