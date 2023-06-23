Charlotte Hornets Favor Fit Over Talent Taking Brandon Miller 2nd Overall by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The Charlotte Hornets made a bold move in the 2023 NBA Draft by selecting Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second overall pick, defying the expectations that had been set for the team. Leading up to the draft, the odds favored Scoot Henderson as the second overall pick, but the Hornets went against the grain and chose Miller instead.

Miller, who averaged 20 points per game in his freshman season for the Crimson Tide, was seen by Charlotte as the ideal complement to their star player, LaMelo Ball. However, the odds and the general consensus did not align with the Hornets’ decision. The draft night saw significant movement in the predictions, with Henderson initially favored but eventually surpassed by Miller.

The Hornets’ choice puzzled many experts and fans who believed that Henderson would have been the better fit. Henderson’s on-ball skills and ability to play alongside Ball seemed like a natural pairing. On the other hand, Miller was viewed as a safer pick due to his versatility as a small forward.

Critics argue that the Hornets missed an opportunity to take a risk and select a player with greater upside, like Henderson. The NBA has seen the rise of dynamic duos where primary creators can enhance each other’s performance, allowing one player to play off the ball and reduce the burden on their shoulders. Henderson’s playmaking abilities were seen as an attractive prospect in this regard.

The unpredictability of the draft was evident in the fluctuating odds leading up to the Hornets’ selection. Trade conversations and speculations were rampant, but none of them involved teams vying for Miller. This lack of interest in him raised questions about Charlotte’s decision.

The Hornets’ choice to prioritize fit over pure talent reflects a trend in the NBA draft, where teams consider how a player will integrate into their existing roster. The movement in the odds leading up to the draft highlights the uncertainty surrounding player selections and the influence of team preferences.

In the end, the Charlotte Hornets opted for the safer pick in Brandon Miller, believing he would bring stability and versatility to their lineup. Only time will tell if their decision proves successful or if passing on Henderson was a missed opportunity for a franchise in need of a game-changing player.

