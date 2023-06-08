Cincinnati Bengals NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 11.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals remain the favorites in the tough AFC North, but they also boast some of the top odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023-24.

Cincinnati is loaded with talent, especially on offense, and they’ll be looking to repeat as AFC North champs. In 2022, they won the division with a 12-4 record, which had them in the conversation for the top seed in the AFC. As long as Joe Burrow is under center for the Bengals, this team will be among the AFC’s contenders. That’s not what we’re debating here, though. We’re looking into whether or not we believe this Cincinnati team will go over or under their projected win total of 11.5.

Will the Browns Hinder Cincinnati’s Quest for 12 or More Wins?

With a loaded offense centered around Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, the Bengals will be challenging to stop on that side of the ball. There’s merit to debating whether their defense is strong enough to lead them to another 12-win season. Still, we like their additions at and around the draft, specifically in drafting defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

After winning the AFC North in 2022, the Bengals don’t have a cakewalk of a schedule in 2023. They sit in the bottom half of the NFL regarding their strength of schedule, but with how talented this roster is, we won’t overthink which way we’ll ultimately lean here. The AFC North is tough, and that held true in 2022, where every team recorded a 3-3 record in divisional matchups. Cincinnati still managed to have a 12-4 record despite being .500 against the AFC North, which is a positive in our eyes when considering the over here.

Can the Bengals’ AFC North Rival Go Over a Lofty Season Wins Total?

With all things considered, the Bengals know the importance of home-field advantage in late January. Sure, they’ve made the Super Bowl already as a wild card team, but with the amount of talent littered in the AFC, their best bet in getting back to the big game is playing at home. We like the Ravens to be improved in 2023, but we expect similar results from the Steelers and Browns. With that, we believe there’s some excellent value in backing the Bengals to record over 11.5 wins for the second straight year at +110.

Verdict: Over 11.5 (+110)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

