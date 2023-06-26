Cleveland Browns – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns expect to take the next step in 2023-24 with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the pack. There are multiple special futures to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those special NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Myles Garrett To Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season -120

If you’re looking for the biggest difference-maker on the Cleveland Browns roster, look no further than Myles Garrett. He’s a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and is one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the NFL. Garrett is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he recorded 16 sacks. This is the fifth consecutive year that Garrett has recorded double-digit sack totals, and he’s gone over the 15 mark in two straight years. Garrett is in the prime of his career, and we like him to record 15 or more sacks for the third year in a row, even if the price tag is slightly juiced at -120.

Cleveland Browns to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +135

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing 7-10 record last year. With Watson having an entire offseason under his belt, the team hopes he can regain his star form. In 2022-23, the Browns found their way into the endzone in every regular season game. We expect the offense to take another step in 2023-24, meaning we like the value presented here for them to do the same this time around at +135.

Cleveland Browns to beat Pittsburgh Steelers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +185

Last year, the Browns split the season series with their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are hoping to take another step this year, meaning it’s hard to project one of these rivals to sweep the other in the season series. As nice as this price of +185 looks for Cleveland to beat Pittsburgh twice, it’s hard to see these teams not splitting games again in 2023-24.

Amari Cooper To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +310

It was an excellent debut year for wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Cleveland Browns last season. Cooper had one of the best seasons of his career, tallying 1,160 receiving yards, paired with eight touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see how his numbers fare in an entire year with Watson at quarterback. If the duo can find their form early, this is a bet to keep an eye on. Still, Cooper hasn’t recorded double-digit touchdowns in his career, and with the Brown’s focus likely still on running the football, we don’t expect that to change in 2023-24.

Deshaun Watson To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +340

It would hardly be a secret to suggest that when Watson is at his best, he’s a dual-threat quarterback. We don’t know if he can return to the elite form he showed with the Houston Texans. Throughout his five-year NFL career, Watson has recorded five or more rushing touchdowns in two seasons. Watson recorded just one rushing touchdown over six games in 2022-23, leaving some doubt as to whether he can recreate the success he’s found on the ground. We don’t expect the Browns to give Watson a ton of rushing opportunities near the goal line, though, meaning we’re content fading him to score five or more rushing touchdowns at +340.