Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

MLB – Guardians @ Royals – First Pitch: 8:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 100°
 
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGridand our daily MLB game picks.
 

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians -1.5  +128  O 9  -112  -126  Open
+113  9.5  -106  -138  Current
 Royals +1.5   -152  U 9  -107  +107  Open
 -134  9.5   -114  +117  Current
Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Logan Allen: 3-2, 3.68 ERA, 8.90 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .256, 2 HR, 25 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .255, 1 HR, 21 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .294, 12 HR, 46 RBI
4. 1B  Josh Naylor   .291, 10 HR, 57 RBI
5. DH  Josh Bell   .227, 7 HR, 32 RBI
6. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .247, 5 HR, 28 RBI
7. RF  Gabriel Arias   .191, 4 HR, 6 RBI
8. CF  Myles Straw   .230, 0 HR, 12 RBI
9. C  Cam Gallagher   .143, 0 HR, 6 RBI

 

Royals

Starting Pitcher: Austin Cox: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 9.49 K/9

1. 1B  Nick Pratto   .261, 5 HR, 22 RBI
2. SS  Bobby Witt Jr.   .244, 12 HR, 38 RBI
3. C  Salvador Perez   .263, 15 HR, 39 RBI
4. RF  MJ Melendez   .211, 6 HR, 31 RBI
5. 3B  Maikel Garcia   .273, 2 HR, 18 RBI
6. DH  Edward Olivares   .260, 6 HR, 13 RBI
7. 2B  Matt Duffy   .303, 1 HR, 8 RBI
8. CF  Kyle Isbel   .202, 1 HR, 9 RBI
9. LF  Drew Waters   .203, 3 HR, 8 RBI
Betting Insights:

Guardians

  • The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023

Royals

  • The over hit in 2 of the Kansas City Royals last 5 games at home in 2023
Thumbnail photo via David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related