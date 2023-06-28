Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Guardians @ Royals – First Pitch: 8:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 100°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|-1.5
|+128
|O 9
|-112
|-126
|Open
|+113
|9.5
|-106
|-138
|Current
|Royals
|+1.5
|-152
|U 9
|-107
|+107
|Open
|-134
|9.5
|-114
|+117
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Logan Allen: 3-2, 3.68 ERA, 8.90 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.256, 2 HR, 25 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|.255, 1 HR, 21 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.294, 12 HR, 46 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|.291, 10 HR, 57 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Josh Bell
|.227, 7 HR, 32 RBI
|6.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.247, 5 HR, 28 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Gabriel Arias
|.191, 4 HR, 6 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.230, 0 HR, 12 RBI
|9.
|C
|Cam Gallagher
|.143, 0 HR, 6 RBI
Royals
Starting Pitcher: Austin Cox: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 9.49 K/9
|1.
|1B
|Nick Pratto
|.261, 5 HR, 22 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|.244, 12 HR, 38 RBI
|3.
|C
|Salvador Perez
|.263, 15 HR, 39 RBI
|4.
|RF
|MJ Melendez
|.211, 6 HR, 31 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Maikel Garcia
|.273, 2 HR, 18 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Edward Olivares
|.260, 6 HR, 13 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Matt Duffy
|.303, 1 HR, 8 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Kyle Isbel
|.202, 1 HR, 9 RBI
|9.
|LF
|Drew Waters
|.203, 3 HR, 8 RBI
Betting Insights:
Guardians
- The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023
Royals
- The over hit in 2 of the Kansas City Royals last 5 games at home in 2023