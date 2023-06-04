Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Guardians @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 86°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|+1.5
|-157
|O 7.5
|-110
|+136
|Open
|-146
|7.5
|-106
|+142
|Current
|Twins
|-1.5
|+131
|U 7.5
|-109
|-157
|Open
|+124
|7.5
|-114
|-166
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Triston McKenzie: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.264, 2 HR, 18 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|.224, 1 HR, 13 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.265, 6 HR, 30 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|.253, 8 HR, 40 RBI
|5.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.247, 3 HR, 13 RBI
|6.
|RF
|Will Brennan
|.250, 3 HR, 15 RBI
|7.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.239, 0 HR, 10 RBI
|8.
|DH
|David Fry
|.133, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|9.
|C
|Cam Gallagher
|.127, 0 HR, 6 RBI
Twins
Starting Pitcher: Joe Ryan: 7-2, 2.77 ERA, 10.52 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Jorge Polanco
|.278, 5 HR, 16 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Carlos Correa
|.207, 6 HR, 24 RBI
|3.
|DH
|Byron Buxton
|.220, 10 HR, 23 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Alex Kirilloff
|.304, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Royce Lewis
|.238, 2 HR, 6 RBI
|6.
|C
|Christian VÃ¡zquez
|.248, 0 HR, 11 RBI
|7.
|1B
|Donovan Solano
|.295, 0 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|LF
|Willi Castro
|.263, 4 HR, 11 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Michael A. Taylor
|.208, 7 HR, 18 RBI
Betting Insights:
Guardians
- The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023
Twins
- The over hit in 12 of the Minnesota Twins last 31 games at home in 2023