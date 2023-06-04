Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Guardians @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 86°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -157  O 7.5  -110  +136  Open
-146  7.5  -106  +142  Current
 Twins -1.5   +131  U 7.5  -109  -157  Open
 +124  7.5   -114  -166  Current
Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Triston McKenzie: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .264, 2 HR, 18 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .224, 1 HR, 13 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .265, 6 HR, 30 RBI
4. 1B  Josh Naylor   .253, 8 HR, 40 RBI
5. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .247, 3 HR, 13 RBI
6. RF  Will Brennan   .250, 3 HR, 15 RBI
7. CF  Myles Straw   .239, 0 HR, 10 RBI
8. DH  David Fry   .133, 0 HR, 0 RBI
9. C  Cam Gallagher   .127, 0 HR, 6 RBI

 

Twins

Starting Pitcher: Joe Ryan: 7-2, 2.77 ERA, 10.52 K/9

1. 2B  Jorge Polanco   .278, 5 HR, 16 RBI
2. SS  Carlos Correa   .207, 6 HR, 24 RBI
3. DH  Byron Buxton   .220, 10 HR, 23 RBI
4. RF  Alex Kirilloff   .304, 3 HR, 9 RBI
5. 3B  Royce Lewis   .238, 2 HR, 6 RBI
6. C  Christian VÃ¡zquez   .248, 0 HR, 11 RBI
7. 1B  Donovan Solano   .295, 0 HR, 11 RBI
8. LF  Willi Castro   .263, 4 HR, 11 RBI
9. CF  Michael A. Taylor   .208, 7 HR, 18 RBI
Betting Insights:

Guardians

  • The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023

Twins

  • The over hit in 12 of the Minnesota Twins last 31 games at home in 2023
