Confident In Patriots Eclipsing Win Total? So Is Betting Public It's time to hammer the Patriots by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

In the first time since Mac Jones was drafted to lead the franchise into its next era, there appears to be a positive outlook on the New England Patriots’ offseason.

The Patriots pretty much revamped their coaching staff, as Bill O’Brien returned to his old role as offensive coordinator in an effort to reinvent what was a putrid offense in 2022. Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing were also added to the offensive staff, while Joe Judge has reportedly been shuffled back toward special teams.

New England also made a litany of roster moves, adding weapons JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki on offense and throwing almost all of its draft chips toward the defensive side of the ball — a strategy that has proven to be fruitful in past seasons.

The expectation is that the Patriots will be a better football team in 2023, so why does BetMGM Sportsbook have their win total at 7.5?

New England, despite all of its offensive ineptitude, won eight games in 2022. That was with Matt Patricia running the show and Jones missing three games with injury. There’s almost zero chance they end up being worse, which is something the betting public agrees with.

The folks who placed wagers on the Patriots win total at BetMGM have gone all in on the Over, with 94% of bettors and 99% of the money backing New England to win at least eight games in 2023.

The folks over at BetMGM are seemingly fine with people hammering the Patriots, as the odds on that Over have gotten better since the opening lines dropped. The book had New England at -140 odds to surpass 7.5 wins originally before moving them to -105.

It’s an odd situation from the perspective of the sportsbook, but very well may be an easy money maker for fans of the Patriots.

Those, of course, could be our famous last words.