Could Brandon Miller Slide to 4th Overall at the NBA Draft?

NBA Draft Day is never short of drama, and the theatrics are already upon us as we are just hours away from the first selection. We’re here to give you a timeline of the shifting odds for the second overall pick in the draft while also discussing the growing possibility of Brandon Miller falling to fourth overall to the Houston Rockets.

NBA Draft Second Pick Odds Movement at @DKSportsbook



Current Odds

Scoot Henderson -320

Brandon Miller +205



8 a.m. ET

Brandon Miller -425

Scoot Henderson +250



Yeserday, 6 a.m. ET:

Brandon Miller -400

Scoot Henderson +200



Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Scoot Henderson -135

Brandon Miller? — Kelley Bydlon (@KelleyBydlon) June 22, 2023

It has been a wild ride to this point as the sportsbooks and general public continue to seek out the truth about who will be selected second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. In the matter of one week, we’ve seen both Miller and Scoot Henderson favored on two separate occasions, with various reports shifting the narrative.

We start with last week, where Brandon Miller was a solid -250 favorite to be first off the board, following Victor Wembanyama. A workout last week with the Hornets triggered the first shake-up, where reports stated that Henderson was the better of the two. Scoot became the favorite for the second overall pick until this past Tuesday when Charlotte invited both players back in for a second workout.

The second workout proved much better for Miller and, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “further solidified [Miller’s] standing as Charlotte’s choice at number two.” With the report coming late Tuesday night, the odds flipped again, and Miller became -400 to go second overall.

Fast forward to Thursday afternoon, when more fishy movement enters the marketplace. After entering Draft Day as the -650 favorite, Miller’s odds fell quickly to just -240 without any reports deeming any change in position from the Hornets. It wasn’t until 12:28 p.m. ET when Twitter received a report from Shams Charania that Henderson was gaining serious momentum to be selected second overall by the organization. Henderson shot up to the favorite, reaching -900, the steepest price ever since the betting market opened. He now sits as the -420 favorite to be selected second.

Could Brandon Miller Slide To 4th Overall?

The slide down the draft board may not be over for the freshman phenom. Miller continues to see his odds shorten as the potential fourth overall pick in this year’s draft. Entering the day as high as +3300 to be selected fourth overall at some sportsbooks, Miller is now just +210 to go fourth overall, the second favorite only behind Amen Thompson. This shift was caused by the news of Miller potentially being passed up at #2 and by reports from Shams Charania on the Pat McAfee Show, where he mentioned that Thompson “had a very strong workout with Portland, and he made an impression on them.” While everyone is calling it a done deal that Miller will be taken third overall by Trail Blazers, be aware that we could be in for a major surprise when the third overall pick is announced.

