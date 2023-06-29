Could The Cavaliers Move on From Jarrett Allen This Offseason? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The future of Jarrett Allen in Cleveland has become a hot topic in the NBA, with murmurs of potential trade deals resonating from team management.

Rumor has it that the Cavaliers might consider moving on from the 25-year-old All-Star.

The complexity arises from balancing Allen’s worth against the team’s future plans. This is not about trading Allen for pennies on the dollar; it’s about making the correct decision for the Cavs. The team grappled with scoring and spacing issues when the postseason kicked off, specifically trying to unlock Evan Mobley‘s full potential.

Like Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mobley shines best when playing as the team’s center. Milwaukee struck a delicate balance by playing Brook Lopez at center while not obstructing Giannis’s game. An analogous situation is desirable in Cleveland, with someone capable of staying out of Mobley’s way, much like what the Miami Heat do with Bam Adebayo.

Mobley’s versatility and ability to switch positions are essential assets for the team, resembling Bam’s role in Miami. However, Bam still maintains his position as the Heat’s center. Mobley importance to the Cavaliers outshines even Donovan Mitchell. Therefore, if having Allen on the roster isn’t maximizing Mobley, the Cavs might need to start dialing some numbers.

Yet, it’s a challenging situation, considering Allen’s status as a young All-Star. The Cavaliers face the considerable task of deciding if they should part ways with such a talent, especially if the price isn’t right. This dilemma presents a crucial question for the team’s management as they navigate the intricate NBA trade landscape.